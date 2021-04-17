Bird drops fish onto windshield of truck in North Carolina. Watch

An unusual incident captured on a truck’s dashboard camera has now gone viral. It shows a bird dropping a fish from the sky right onto the windshield of a truck. The incident took place on Interstate 73 in North Carolina, USA.

The video was shared on Twitter by Ward Transport, a transportation and logistics provider. “One of our #charlotte drivers verifies that when driving a truck, you must be prepared for ANYTHING!,” they wrote while sharing the video.

The video opens to show the vehicle crossing a lake. Within moments a bird flies from over the lake into the vehicle’s direct path. Suddenly, it drops its prey, a fish, onto the windshield.

Take a look at the video.

One of our #charlotte drivers verifies that when driving a truck, you must be prepared for ANYTHING!#drivers #trucking pic.twitter.com/IkqHcxc8AB — Ward Transport (@WardTransport) April 14, 2021

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 5,300 views – and counting. It has also received different kinds of reactions. Some applauded the driver for calmly handling the situation. Many also re-shared the video on various social media platforms.

What are your thoughts on the video?

