IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Bird drops fish onto windshield of truck in North Carolina. Watch
The image shows the bird flying towards the truck.(Twitter/@WardTransport)
The image shows the bird flying towards the truck.(Twitter/@WardTransport)
trending

Bird drops fish onto windshield of truck in North Carolina. Watch

The incident took place in North Carolina, USA.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 07:01 PM IST

An unusual incident captured on a truck’s dashboard camera has now gone viral. It shows a bird dropping a fish from the sky right onto the windshield of a truck. The incident took place on Interstate 73 in North Carolina, USA.

The video was shared on Twitter by Ward Transport, a transportation and logistics provider. “One of our #charlotte drivers verifies that when driving a truck, you must be prepared for ANYTHING!,” they wrote while sharing the video.

The video opens to show the vehicle crossing a lake. Within moments a bird flies from over the lake into the vehicle’s direct path. Suddenly, it drops its prey, a fish, onto the windshield.

Take a look at the video.

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 5,300 views – and counting. It has also received different kinds of reactions. Some applauded the driver for calmly handling the situation. Many also re-shared the video on various social media platforms.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter video

Related Stories

The image shows the 'mysterious animal' in question.(Facebook/@KTOZ Krakowskie Towarzystwo Opieki nad Zwierzętami)
The image shows the 'mysterious animal' in question.(Facebook/@KTOZ Krakowskie Towarzystwo Opieki nad Zwierzętami)
trending

‘Mysterious animal’ lurking in the tree in Poland turns out to be this

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 04:05 PM IST
“So funny,” wrote a Facebook user while reacting to the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP