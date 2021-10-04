Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Bird joins dog to enjoy nature’s view in this wholesome video
trending

Bird joins dog to enjoy nature’s view in this wholesome video

Published on Oct 04, 2021 06:14 PM IST
The image shows the bird and the dog sitting side by side.(Reddit/@ithandgraywallr)
By Trisha Sengupta

The Internet is filled with videos that showcase things that range from amazing to amusing. Then there are also those videos that don’t feature anything extraordinary but are still delightful to watch. This video involving a bird and a dog is one such example. There is a possibility that you will end up watching the wholesome video over and over again.

The video is shared on Reddit with the caption “Enjoying the view.” The video opens to show a dog sitting on a floor enjoying the nature’s view. Within moments, a bird slowly jumps towards the pooch and sits beside it. For a few moments they sit together to enjoy the view. What makes the video even more wonderful to watch is the bird’s chirping.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been shared about 12 hours ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 4,600 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“What a lovely video. Made me smile. Such a serene setting. Doggo totally chill, bird totally comfortable. Life is good,” wrote a Reddit user. “They’re buddies?! Awww!,” expressed another. “Never seen a bird hypnotize a dog before,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reddit
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Lion walks out of public toilet, video prompts varied reactions

Pawri-famed Dananeer's singing video wows netizens. ‘Nightingale,’ say people

Stray cat that adopted humans becomes ‘employee of month’ at their shop. Watch

Kid having a rough day gets sweet surprise from bestie he didn’t see for 2 years
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mundra port
Aryan Khan
World Animal Day 2021
DU Admission
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP