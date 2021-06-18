Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

The images of the bird's nest inside a wreath hanged on a door prompted people to share similar instances they have experienced.
By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 08:17 AM IST
The image shows bird babies inside a wreath hanged on a door.(Twitter/@wigu)

How would you react if you found a bird’s nest outside your home? This Twitter user found one in a wreath he had on his door. His tweet about the bird situation has since gone viral. Not only are people on Twitter posting words of praise for the adorable sight, it has prompted others to share similar instances they’ve experienced.

Twitter user Jeffrey Rowland posted two pictures in his tweet mentioning the bird’s nest on his front door. “Some dumb bird built a nest on the wreath on our front door and now there are FIVE BABIES,” he posted. The images show the tiny nest on the wreath and the little birds inside it.

In another tweet, he added, “In other news does anyone know how to throw away a porch that is utterly overflowing with bird poop”.

Take a look at the viral tweet and the pictures of the birds:

The tweet with the pictures has collected over 40,000 likes and more than 5,000 retweets since being posted on June 13. The post on Twitter is flooded with comments from tweeple.

“In some ways it's smart--assuming the human is kind, then it's definitely a place most predators aren't going to show up,” commented a Twitter user. “These birds are far from ‘dumb’. They took advantage of a ready-built nest, saving them energy. We don’t credit their intelligence enough,” posted another.

What do you think about this tweet and the response from tweeple?

