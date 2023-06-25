Bird makes nest in car’s pipe, attacks human trying to remove it

There are various posts on social media that perfectly highlight the unpredictable nature of wildlife. Just like this video that shows how a bird managed to find an unusual nesting location - inside the exhaust pipe of a parked car. Expectedly, it posed a challenge for the vehicle's owner who, understandably, sought to remove the unexpected obstruction. However, when they tried doing it, the little bird launched an attack. And a video showing the incident has left people intrigued.

The image shows a bird that made a nest inside a car’s exhaust pipe. (Reddit/@IllustriousWater9821)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted on Reddit with a caption that reads, “Wanna fight!” The clip opens to show a bird nestled inside an exhaust pipe.

Take a look at the interesting video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted nearly 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 3,500 upvotes and counting. Additionally, the share has received several comments from people.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the video:

“Animals are quick at nesting. Squirrels built a nest under the front hood of my vehicle when it was parked for two nights,” posted a Reddit user. “Lmaoo lil bruh said square up,” added another. “This is my exhaust pipe,” joined a third. “Little dude says ‘this is my house now!’,” wrote a fourth.