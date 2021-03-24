Home / Trending / Bird meets dog for the first time, scratches pooch’s head. Watch
Bird meets dog for the first time, scratches pooch's head. Watch

“Sweet Pea meets new puppy for the first time,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 10:42 AM IST
The image shows the bird, the dog and their human.(Instagram/@the_parrot_lady)

Cue your “Awws” as that is what you’ll be saying after seeing this video of a bird meeting a doggo for the first time ever. There is a possibility the video will also fill your heart with happiness.

Shared by Instagram user Wendy Marie, the video is too cute to handle. “Sweet Pea meets new puppy for the first time,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

The clip opens to show the doggo hugging its pet parent and the bird sitting atop her hand. What is adorable is how the bird uses its feet to scratch the pooch’s head. However, that is not all that the video has to offer.

We won’t give away much, take a look to enjoy the adorable moment:

Since being posted some 15 hours ago, the video has already gathered nearly 23,000 views. It has also accumulated close to 200 love-filled comments. There were many who shared heart emojis to express their reactions.

“Oh myyyy god! That is the sweetest thing I ever saw! My heart just melted,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awww. That’s so sweet,” shared another. “Oh my gosh!!! The way it “pets” the puppy’s ear,” expressed a third.

What do you think of the video?

