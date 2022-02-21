Bird sings along with human in the sweetest way possible. Watch

The videos that show birds ‘talking’ or ‘singing’ are always quite delightful to watch and a definite hit on the Internet. These adorable videos often go viral just like this video that was posted on Reddit. The video involves a bird and a human who decide to accompany each other in the sweetest melody that you can possibly think of.

The video opens to show a bird sitting in an outdoor setting. As the cute little birdie stays perched on what looks like a wire, the human who is recording this video gets quite a brilliant idea. It is at exactly this point that they start humming a tune that resembles how the bird is chirping. The bird soon takes note of this and understands that it can also ‘sing’ similarly.

This video was posted on the subReddit r/AnimalsBeingBros. “Local birb joins me for a sing-along!” reads the caption that accompanies this adorable bird video. There is a good chance that this video will make you go ‘aww’ at how sweet it is. The bonding between the adorable birdie and the human who softly hums a tune so as to not scare the bird away, will definitely make your day.

Watch it right here:

The video was posted on Reddit around 13 hours ago and has received more than 4,500 upvotes until now. It has also received various comments from people who love birds.

“Snow White? Is that you?” referenced a Redditor. “A female house finch, if I'm not mistaken!” identified another. To this, the original poster replied, “I think you’re correct. I actually saw a male fly up and he had the redhead on him. I don’t see robins much in my area.” “What a wonderfully polite birb,” pointed out a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?