Home / Trending / Bird’s eye view: Eagle snatches and flies off with drone mid-air. Watch
trending

Bird’s eye view: Eagle snatches and flies off with drone mid-air. Watch

The video starts with a beautiful shot of the blue sea by the drone.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The eagle's wing can be seen in the video.(Twitter/@buitengebieden_)

An unusual encounter between an eagle and a drone has grabbed the attention of tweeple. The video shared on Twitter by @buitengebieden_ and shows the drone footage throughout the episode. The clip has now sparked many amusing reactions from netizens.

“Eagle plucks a drone out of the sky and flies off with it,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video starts with a beautiful shot of the blue sea by the drone. Within a few seconds, an eagle woops and snatches the drone and flies away with it. The unusual clip is one thing you can’t miss.

Take a look at the astonishing video:

Shared on February 2, the clip has garnered over 1.2 lakh views and tons of comments from netizens. People were left awe-struck by the clip. Some shared funny GIFs under the post.

What do you think of this unusual incident?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
eagle twitter video
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP