Bird’s eye view: Eagle snatches and flies off with drone mid-air. Watch

An unusual encounter between an eagle and a drone has grabbed the attention of tweeple. The video shared on Twitter by @buitengebieden_ and shows the drone footage throughout the episode. The clip has now sparked many amusing reactions from netizens.

“Eagle plucks a drone out of the sky and flies off with it,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video starts with a beautiful shot of the blue sea by the drone. Within a few seconds, an eagle woops and snatches the drone and flies away with it. The unusual clip is one thing you can’t miss.

Take a look at the astonishing video:

Shared on February 2, the clip has garnered over 1.2 lakh views and tons of comments from netizens. People were left awe-struck by the clip. Some shared funny GIFs under the post.

What do you think of this unusual incident?