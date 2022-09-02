Birds fall to death, nests get destroyed after huge tree gets uprooted in heart wrenching video

A heart-wrenching and shocking video of birds falling to their deaths following the uprooting of a huge tree was recently posted online. Since being posted, the video has gone viral and left people feeling angry and sad. Several IFS officers, including Parveen Kaswan and Susanta Nanda, also re-posted the video while condemning the heartless act.

“Everybody needs a house. How cruel we can become. Unknown location,” Kaswan wrote along with the video. As for Susanta Nanda, he posted, “For reaching our home early. We destroy the homes of our co habitats permanently,” along with a sad face emoticon.

The video opens to show a huge tree being uprooted using an excavator. As the tree starts falling towards the ground, birds are seen fleeing to save themselves. Unluckily, however, some failed to do so and the video shows dead birds lying on the road who were crushed to death with falling of the tree. The clip also captures destroyed nests.

Take a look at the video:

Both Kaswan and Nanda’s tweets have received tons of comments. “Terrible! How heartless we are to destroy their home in such a manner!” wrote a Twitter user. “That uprooting did not even make sense!” shared another. “This is so sad..appalling…why was there no attempt to rehabilitate,” posted a third.