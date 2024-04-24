 Biryani served on plate with Lord Ram pic, Delhi eatery owner detained | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Biryani served on plate with Lord Ram pic, Delhi eatery owner detained

PTI |
Apr 24, 2024 09:36 AM IST

Delhi Police briefly detained a shopkeeper for allegedly serving biryani on plates with the picture of Lord Ram.

Delhi Police had briefly detained an eatery owner following a complaint that he had sold biryani on disposable plates purportedly having a picture of Lord Ram on them in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, officials said on Tuesday.

The row over biryani took place on Saturday in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. (Representational image)
The row over biryani took place on Saturday in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. (Representational image)

During investigations, it was found that the shopkeeper had bought 1,000 plates from a factory and only four of them had a picture of Lord Ram printed on them, a police officer said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

"He told us that he was not aware about the Lord Ram's picture on the plates, which was also verified by the factory owners," the officer said.

The matter came to the fore when the Delhi Police received a call from Jahangirpuri about the selling of biryani on plates with a picture of Lord Ram on Saturday afternoon.

"When a team reached the spot, a few persons were found protesting outside the shop. They were pacified after the assurance of a proper investigation into the matter," a police officer said.

The shopkeeper was detained was detained under CrPC sections 107/151 (preventive detention) and later allowed to go, he said adding the plates were also seized.

The officer said no case has been registered as yet and the matter is being investigated.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Biryani served on plate with Lord Ram pic, Delhi eatery owner detained
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On