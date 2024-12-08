Bizarre Japanese human washing machine uses AI to wash and dry your body in 15 minutes

A shower after a long day is what most people find relaxing but for those who are always in a hurry, the perfect way to clean yourself might soon be available. Engineers in Japanese have built a 'human washing machine of the future' which uses AI to analyse your body.(X/@MarioNawfal)

Engineers in Japan have built a 'human washing machine of the future' or the 'Mirai Ningen Sentakuki' which uses AI to analyse your body before using a customised 'wash-and-dry' process.

Science Co., an Osaka-based showerhead company, has invented the bizarre contraption which it says works like a washing machine which takes 15 minutes to wash a human. The futuristic machine which looks like the pod or cockpit of a fighter jet will soon be displayed at the Osaka Kansai Expo in Japan where 1,000 guests will try it out.

How does the machine work?

Once you climb into the clear plastic pod, it fills halfway with warm water and then high speed water jets containing extremely small air bubbles are blasted. The bubbled burst and produce a small but powerful pressure wave which removes dirt from your skin. The electrodes in the chair where the user sits gathers biological information to ensure the you are washed at an appropriate temperature.

But that's not all, this human washing machine can clean not just your the body but also 'wash the mind' using artificial intelligence.

An AI-powered sensor interprets biological information to figure out if you need to be soothed and projects a specifically selected calming video onto the inside of the plastic pod.

First machine was built 50 years ago

The futuristic device was first built in 1970 by Sanyo Electric Co., now Panasonic Holdings Corp., and showcased at the Japan World Exposition.

The original washing machine used hot water and micro-bubbles but it also included plastic 'massage balls' which pelted the user to help promote circulation.

It was never commercially released, but the public reveal of the exciting new machine at the World Exposition captured the public's attention.

Science Co. has not confirmed when this device might be available for public purchase or how much it may cost.