Bizarre recipe of Cheese Cheetos Maggi is ‘helping’ people in an unexpected way

Maggi is not a mere food item, it is more of an emotion. Probably that is the reason whenever there is a video about a fusion dish involving this noodles brand, then it prompts strong reactions from people. Just like this video that shows an individual making Maggi with Cheese Cheetos. However, some hilariously mentioned how the bizarre recipe video is actually helping them. They shared that watching the video is satisfying their midnight craving by dissipating their hunger pangs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was originally posted as an Instagram live video but is creating a buzz after being shared on Reddit. “Somebody stop her please,” reads the caption posted along with the video. A text insert on the video shows the video title that reads “Cheese Cheetos Maggi.”

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has received several comments. “Abhi bas midnight craving hora tha, ye video dekhe ke puri bhuk hi margayi [I was having midnight cravings, my hunger is gone after seeing the video],” wrote a Reddit user. “I have saved her videos.. Watch them whenever I am having those midnight maggi cravings. Within minutes of watching such videos my hunger automatically dissipates... So Saute is actually an Angel,” joked another. “That’s a great tip! I’m definitely going to try this,” joined in a third. “Stop watching her videos or you're gonna end up hating maggie,” expressed a fourth.