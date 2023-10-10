Bizarre video shows a man berating yacht owner for showboating to ‘take his girls’: Watch

A viral video has captured a feud between two yacht owners on a Miami dock, where one seaman accused the other of trying to “steal” his boatload of babies. “You think you’re a big boss because you have a boat, huh?,” Louis exclaimed. Louis is a TikTok user with 1.2 million followers, and is known on the platform as @TheEuropeanKid. The video is titled, “Rich people problems….”

The clip shows a shirtless Louis scolding a yacht driver, alleging that he showboated to impress women. “You come to my boat and try to take my girls on my yacht?” Louis exclaimed. “Go park the yacht somewhere else, okay? I don’t want to see your face on this dock.”

“This is my parking spot for my boat. If I see you go close to it, try to steal my girls again, I’m calling security on you,” he continued. The other unsuspecting man tried to reason with Louis, addressing him as “my friend,” only to make him angrier. “You’d better watch yourself. I’m not your friend, man! I’m not your friend!” Louis barked.

Surprisingly, Louis has garnered millions of views on videos that show his outbursts over minor problems, like getting his debit card declined. He also reacted angrily over having his maths corrected during a lecture-hall class, and when a serviceperson refused to park his car.

This has almost become a trend. Several airplane fliers have also caused disruptions on the flight in an attempt to become viral on social media.

TilTok users commented on the bizarre yacht video, with one user saying, “i want a @Netflix reality TV show with this guy”. “I have the same problem when I park my 40 year old car next to a brand new Tesla- they keep saying am trying to rob their girlfriends,” another user said. “Is this guy serious?” one user asked, while another said, “Wish I had those problems”.

