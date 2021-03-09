Black panther and leopard encounter video tweeted by Nandan Nilekani wows people

A video featuring two big cats, tweeted by co-founder of Infosys Nandan Nilekani, has created quite a stir. It shows an epic encounter between a leopard and a black panther at Kabini Wildlife Sanctuary, Karnataka.

“Saw today, 6th March, in Kabini wild life sanctuary -- another epic encounter between the Black Panther and his adversary Scarface!” Nilekani wrote while sharing the video. He concluded the tweet by attributing the video credit to an individual named Vijay Prabhu.

The clip opens to show the black panther climbing a tree and the leopard perched on one of its branches. Within moments, the black panther gets extremely close to the other big cat. The video ends with the duo standing face to face.

Take a look:

Since being shared on March 6, the video has gathered nearly 98,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many were also interested in knowing how the encounter ended.

“Super curious to know what happened next...this is a spectacle...I hope both are safe!” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow! This must be predestined, the sighting,” shared another. “Rare thing to capture,” expressed a third.

In an update on the same tweet, Nilekani also shared an image of the black panther.

What do you think of the video and the image?