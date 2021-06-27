Black swan glides to the shore on ‘fish-boat’. Clip may wow you

A surprising clip featuring a magnificent black swan has captured the attention of netizens. Shared on Reddit, the video shows the swan arriving near the land almost floating on a ‘boat’ of fishes. The clip may leave you stunned as well.

The video starts with the black swan swimming towards a bowl of food. As it reaches the land, it picks up some grains and feeds it to the fish. “Black Swan feeding his fish posse,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the recording:

Shared some 11 hours ago, the video has accumulated over 1,400 upvotes and several reactions. While many shared how the clip was a treat for the eyes, some took the route of hilarity while expressing themselves.

“I bet that swan doesn’t even swim. He just floats on his cloud of fish as they take him where he wants to go,” wrote a Reddit user. “Fish are friends, not food,” commented another. ‘That’s a King swan,” said a third.

What do you think of this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON