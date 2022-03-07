Blind cat playing with its toys will melt your heart. Watch adorable video

Cats are such inquisitive animals that love playing with toys. In a video that would melt your heart, a cat which can’t see is seen playing with its toys. The video was uploaded on Instagram and it shows the cat enthusiastically playing with its toys that make a squeaky sound when touched. The video was uploaded a day ago by the page Cats of Instagram and it has already received more than 2 lakh views.

In the video, the cat, which is ginger-coloured, is seen playing with its toys and running around. The toys make a squeaky noise when touched which helps the cat in locating them on the floor when it touches them with its paws. Another cat, which is grey in colour, is seen sitting on a shelf and looking at its feline friend playing. The human recording the video says to the cat “where did it go”, referring to the toys that the cat is trying to locate in the video.

“Good morning! Got a case of the blind zoomies! My toys that make sound help!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“A cat is never really blind as long as she has her whiskers. And never forget: even without her eyes she can look right into your heart,” an Instagram user commented. “Awww so cute,” said another. “Aww what a sweetie. zoom, zoom,” said a third.

The cat featuring in the video is named Rudy according to its Instagram page. It was born on March 20, 2018. It is a rescued cat and has more than 3,000 followers on Instagram.

What do you think about this heartening video?