Blind elephant gets help from friend who guides her towards food. Watch

Elephants are known to be exceptionally smart animals. This video posted on Instagram not only gives an example of that but also shows how compassionate they are. The clip shows an elephant guiding a blind elephant towards food. The share has tugged at the heartstrings of many and may leave you amazed as well.

The video has been shared on Instagram by Lek Chailert , the founder of Save Elephant Foundation. Recorded at Elephant Nature Park , the clip shows an elephant named Chana helping Ploy Thong reach some food.

“Look how Chana leads Ploy Thong , her adopted nanny , who is both eyes blind , toward food ,” says the caption shared along with the video. "To see the way of the elephant to care for each other , every day I discover the beautiful side of the elephant , especially the way that they love and care for each other unconditionally , a lesson for us all!” the caption says further.

Lek Chailert also explained in a comment that Ploy Thong was rescued from an elephant riding camp where she worked despite not being able to see.

The video shows Chana the elephant calling out to Ploy Thong and leading her towards the food.

The video , since being posted a day ago , has collected over 3 ,500 likes and several comments.

“Watching such videos makes me love elephants even more!” wrote an individual. “Humans can learn a lot from animals!” added another. “They are majestic ,” shared a third. “They are so kind to each other. Also very compassionate. Love them ,” commented a fourth.

What do you think about the video?

