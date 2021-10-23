Blindfolded man breaks coconut kept on woman’s head with axe during martial arts performance. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In the video, a blindfolded man uses an axe to break three coconuts.
Martial arts performers break coconut with axe(Jukin)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 07:27 PM IST
By Tanima Ray

Martial arts performers often showcase incredible strength, skills, and balance that can wow anyone. Just like this group of artists dressed in traditional Maharashtrian attire performing an ancient Indian martial arts technique called Shabdavedh. A video of the group was recently shared online and it makes for an incredible watch.

The video opens to show the group giving a street performance. In the video, a few performers are seen standing with axes, while three women are sitting or lying on the road while balancing coconuts on their bodies. Throughout the performance, they showcase various moves. In the final act, one of the performers blindfolds another man who then goes on to break the coconuts using his axe.

Watch the incredible martial arts video.

Did you end up watching the video over and over again? Did their skills impress you?

 

