Blindfolded man offers hugs to strangers for this special reason. Watch

Instagram user and motivational speaker Zachery Dereniowski is on a very special mission. He goes around and offers hugs to strangers who feel “heartbroken or empty.” He also shares the videos of the encounters on his personal Instagram page and they are heartening to watch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clips show him standing at the roadside blindfolded while holding a placard with the words “If you feel heartbroken or empty. Hug me” written on it.

Dereniowski also engages in conversations with the strangers after hugging them and asks them about their emotional turmoil. Not only he listens to them but also offers a few words of comfort.

Take a look at the videos that may leave you very emotional:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The videos have received thousands of likes and tons of comments from people. While many shared that the clips are emotional, others appreciated Dereniowski for starting such an wonderful initiative.

“You are healing people. Thank you for your kindness,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love this man,” expressed another. “I don’t know why but this made me cry,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the videos?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON