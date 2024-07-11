Blinkit adds idli and dosa batter after Chennai man’s feedback: ‘If you want something, ask for it’

Have you ever been frustrated searching for a specific item from a specific brand on a quick commerce platform and come up empty? If yes, you’re not alone. A man faced this exact situation and decided to get creative. He tagged the platform’s CEO on social media, jokingly asking, “Why are you making me spend my money with your competitors?” And guess what? In less than a week, the product he was looking for was added to the platform’s inventory. Blinkit added idli and dosa batter after receiving feedback from a Chennai customer. (X/@narayananh)

“Hey Albinder, the most popular idli and dosa batter brand in Chennai is Thaayar, and you don’t have them on Blinkit. Why are you forcing me to give my money to your competition?” wrote X user Narayanan Hariharan while sharing a screengrab of the app.

Take a look at his post on X here:

Dhindsa replied to it and wrote, “Checking this - will let you know once it’s live.”

Six days later, Dhindsa shared that the product is now live on the app. He wrote, “Narayanan Hariharan, Thaayar batter is now live in your area and in most parts of Chennai serviceable by Blinkit. Thank you for flagging this.” Alongside, he shared a screenshot of the app showing the batter.

Hariharan then expressed gratitude towards Dhindsa and wrote, “If you want something, ask for it. Thanks a lot, Albinder Dhindsa!”