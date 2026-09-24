‘Blinkit tuition for Nani’: Grandma learning to order groceries online is the cutest thing on internet today

For many grandparents, ordering groceries online can feel like a complicated task. But one grandmother decided to learn it step by step, with her granddaughter patiently guiding her through the process. A video of the wholesome lesson has now won hearts online.

Nani’s Blinkit lesson wins hearts online. (Instagram/@sanyahussainn)

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The video was shared by digital creator Sanya Hussian on Instagram, where she can be heard teaching her nani how to use Blinkit to order groceries.

Nani learns how to order on Blinkit

In the clip, Sanya begins by explaining how to open the Blinkit app and search for items. She tells her nani, “Toh sabse pehle Blinkit ki app kholiye. Open app. Ab aapko kya kya chahiye?”

When her nani says she needs shampoo, Sanya explains that she can either type it in the search bar or use the microphone. She patiently repeats the instructions as her grandmother tries it herself.

Soon, the grocery list starts growing. Her nani adds Nescafe, Hershey chocolate syrup, half a kilo of Amul butter and an air fryer to the cart.

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Sanya then explains how to review the order, select a payment method and place it. She also tells her nani about the option to mark an item as a gift.

At one point, her nani carefully repeats the words “Arriving in 15 minutes”, seemingly making sure she understands what the app is telling her.

After successfully placing the order, Sanya asks, “Easy tha na?” Her nani replies, “Haan, theek hai.”

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She then thanks her granddaughter, saying, “Thank you so much for teaching me, Sanya. I love you.”

And just when the lesson seems complete, the air fryer arrives. “Aa gaya! Air fryer aa gaya. Technology!” her nani says excitedly.

Watch the full video below:

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Internet reacts to adorable Blinkit tutorial

The sweet interaction has left social media users delighted, with many praising the grandmother for being such an enthusiastic student.

Blinkit also joined the conversation, commenting, “11/10 student, so proud nani ji. Okay this is officially our favourite Blinkit tutorial.”

Others called the video wholesome and adorable.

“Tech giants got nothing on nani,” one user wrote.

“Such a kind and sweet learning,” another commented.

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“So so so so wholesome,” read another reaction.

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“So cute she was writing down ‘Arriving in 15 minutes’,” a user pointed out.

“Nani was a scholar,” someone else wrote.

“I think Nani was a topper. Because she is making notes,” another user commented.