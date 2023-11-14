B'luru man wearing paper bag as helmet while riding pillion goes viral. See pic

In yet another bizarre moment from the streets of Bengaluru, a man was seen riding pillion with a paper bag on his head. Yes, you read that right. Ever since the image of the man was shared on X by the handle @3rdEyeDude, it has gone viral and received a flurry of responses from people. (Also Read: Bengaluru woman working on laptop while riding pillion sparks chatter on corporate culture)

Snapshot of the man wearing paper bag as helmet. (X/@3rdEyeDude)

"Helmet, what's that?" wrote @3rdEyeDude as he shared the post. In the picture, you can see two men on a bike. While the rider is seen in a proper helmet, the passenger behind him is wearing a paper bag on his head.

Take a look at the picture shared on X here:

This post was shared on November 12. Since being posted, it has gained close to 32,000 views. The share also has more than 300 likes and numerous comments. Many were stunned to see the picture.

Check out what people are saying about the post here:

An individual wrote, "He is testing the AI cameras."

A second said, "Kanti sweets recycle helmet cover with 100% recyclability and 0% for head protection."

A third added, "Bro might have printed number plate on his head."

"Innovation! Protection from dust/cold/polluted wind," shared a fourth.

Earlier, a video of a woman who was riding pillion was seen working on a laptop. The video, which was taken from inside a car, features a woman sitting behind a man on a bikeand has a laptop openin front of her. She can be seen on the bikewithout a helmet on.

