Boat passes through a sea of reptiles. Watch terrifying video

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 02, 2023 08:23 AM IST

A bone chilling video shows a boat passing through a sea of reptiles. Many have reacted to this terrifying clip.

The Internet is a treasure trove of content that can bring joy and laughter. However, it also offers videos that are incredibly eerie, resembling a scene from a nightmare. For instance, take a look at this unsettling footage of a boat navigating through a vast expanse of reptiles.

Boat passes through a sea of reptiles.(Twitter/@Oddly Terrifying)
In a video shared by Twitter user Oddly Terrifying, you can see a person on a motorboat entering a river. As soon as it enters the river, a number of massive reptiles surround the boat. The person freely drives the motorboat with reptiles jumping around them. “Watch a terrifying boat passage through a river,” read the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared just a day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over three lakh times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "If somebody was paying me a million dollars to ride thought that shit, I’d pass." A second added, "Nerves to even go through!" A third posted, "That’s a big bucket of nope for me."

