Boss asks employee to train replacement on last day of work

If you are a regular user of social media, you may have seen posts that document interactions of employees with their bosses or managers that can be good, bad or even ugly. Reddit is a platform that has a separate subreddit for people who want to talk about unpleasant interactions with their employers. And a recent shared on the subreddit documents the story of an employee whose manager asked them to train someone else on the last day of their work.

The post about a boss asking an employee to work on the last day of work has irked people. (representational image)

“I really need you to train your replacement right,” reads the title of the post. The share then goes on to explain the reason why the person decided to quit their job and also gave two weeks notice. According to the Reddit user, they kept on asking the company about their replacement so that they could train them before leaving. The company finally managed to send someone but on the last day of the job. And, the Reddit user shared that the new employee was unwilling to learn. So, they did their part and left to go home. However, the next day they got a call from their ex-manager asking them to train the new employee again.

“Manager: "So can you train him again tonight?’ Me: ‘No, I start at my new job tonight.’ Manager: ‘So can't come in tonight?’ Me: ‘No as I said in my email last night was my last night’. Manager: ‘But he needs to be trained’. Me: ‘Then I would suggest you find somebody to train him’,” the Reddit user posted.

Take a look at the post here:

The post was shared about five days ago. Since being shared, the post has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 19,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the work related post:

“If you want your people trained well, Don't let their trainer be the person who's quitting. They have no investment in how this person does. Also maybe don't send them in on the other person’s last day but give them a few days to settle first. Whatever, it's the manager's fault and problem,” posted a Reddit user. “This is a classic ‘that sounds like a you problem.’Tbh you did enough trying to train the guy, a lot of people wouldn't have even done that,” added another. “Kinda makes the two-week notice useless when they don't bother you until the 11th hour.,” joked a third. “I love and hate that moment where managers somehow don't understand that quitting means you're going to stop working for them,” wrote a fourth.

