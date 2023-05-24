Boss reacts to employee’s Gopi Bahu meme on WhatsApp

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByTrisha Sengupta
May 24, 2023 01:21 PM IST

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of his conversation with his boss where he shared a Gopi Bahu meme.

Memes have turned into an acceptable way of communication in informal settings. There are also times when people use those funny pictures, stickers, or GIFs while chatting with their bosses. Twitter user Ujjawal Athrav recently did something similar. He replied to a WhatsApp message from his boss with a Gopi Bahu meme. And, the reply he received in turn has left people chuckling.

The image shows a part of the screenshot shared by an employee.(Twitter/@Ujjawal_athrav)

“Monday getting worse,” he wrote as she shared a screenshot of a conversation with his boss. The screenshot shows his employer asking him “You haven’t login yet. What happened.” To which, Athrav shared a famous meme that shows the character Gopi Bahu from the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya washing a laptop.

Take how his boss reacts:

The post was shared on May 22. Since being tweeted, it has received close to 28,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered more than 1,1800 likes. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Very funny boss,” commented a Twitter user. “Your Boss is too funny,” added another. “Ooopss emotional damage,” joined a third, referencing a popular joke. “Hahahaha,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the post with laughing out loud emoticons.

