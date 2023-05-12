Home / Trending / Dad’s savage reply to mobile recharge-related WhatsApp message sparks laughter

Dad’s savage reply to mobile recharge-related WhatsApp message sparks laughter

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 12, 2023 08:36 AM IST

A Reddit user that shared a WhatsApp conversation with their father. This conversation has left many in splits.

Have you ever come across those hilarious social media posts that document savage replies given by fathers to their children? Those are the posts that often leave you chuckling. Just like this post by a Reddit user that shows a WhatsApp conversation with their father. And, it is the dad’s reply to a mobile recharge-related text that has left people in splits.

A text between a father and their child has left people in splits.
A text between a father and their child has left people in splits.

Also Read: 'Ranveer Singh at a wedding I attended in Delhi': Redditor shares video of the actor singing

The image shows the dad asking the Redditor if he should pick a particular mobile recharge package. To which, the Redditor replies that there is no need to recharge as it is a waste of money.

Take a look at the post to see the dad’s reply:

😭
by u/Serious_Assistance92 in JEENEETards

The post was shared a day ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated more than 1,200 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has prompted people to post various comments.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“Bro, I burst into laughter so hard that my dad came into my room, he was in the hall. Mene isko unko dikhaya wo bataye ‘waise hai toh sach hee’ hahahahah [I showed it to him and he said ‘it’s true’],” posted a Reddit user. “Damn boy, your father is savage,” added another. “The worst thing he could have said is no,” joked a third. “Dad stating facts,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
whatsapp reddit funny + 1 more
whatsapp reddit funny
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out