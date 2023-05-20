Daughter shares dad’s WhatsApp story after she forgets to order fruits, Swiggy reacts

Have you ever come across those tweets that initially make you chuckle but then make you realise that they feel too relatable? This post shared by Twitter user @hajarkagalwa is one such example. In her tweet she shared how her dad reacted when she forgot to buy fruits from Swiggy Instamart. And, the post received a reaction from Swiggy too. The image shows the dad's WhatsApp story after daughter forgets to buy fruits from Swiggy Instamart.(Twitter/@hajarkagalwa, Unsplash/@solomin_d)

“Dad asked me to order fruits from Instamart and I forgot. This is his WhatsApp status now,” she wrote as she shared a screenshot of her father’s WhatsApp story. The screenshot is a silhouette of a grown up and a kid with an emotional quote written on it.

Take a look at the post that may leave you chuckling:

The post was shared on May 17. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 3.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered close to 7,100 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the post.

Take a look at what Swiggy and Swiggy Instamart replied:

“Sending you badam so you don't forget next time,” Swiggy Instagram posted along with an angry face emoticon. In reply, the original poster shared, “Send Asap.” Also, Swiggy shared a funny picture “It’s time to order the fruits and put this as your WhatsApp status,” they wrote as they tweeted this image.

Here’s how other Twitter users reacted:

“Dads are so cute,” posted a Twitter user. “Love how parents get so dramatic,” commented another. “Very funny,” shared a third. “Savage dad,” expressed a fourth. “Gazab bezzati,” wrote a fifth.

