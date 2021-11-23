Boss recommends employee to another company without him knowing, post divides people

A post about an employer recommending a company to hire one of his employees looking for a new job without him knowing has divided the Internet. The post has prompted people to post various comments - while some reacted in his favour, some disagreed with him.

Jerry Meyer, CEO Fiscal Care, took to LinkedIn to share the post. “I got wind that an employee of ours had gone for an interview at another company. I called the potential employer, and encouraged him to hire this employee. I told him what an excellent employee he is, and how much they would benefit from hiring him,” he wrote. Then he mentioned the employee’s reaction when they found out about it.

“The employee found out. Looking at me like I'm crazy, he asked ‘Why are you doing this?’” he added.

He then shared the reason behind his gesture. “I'm no saint, and I'm not crazy. I did it because this particular employee had maxed out at our company. I could not provide him with the opportunity he was looking for to progress in his career. There are few things that damage a person's morale more than coming to work day after day, feeling that you are trapped in a job. Golden Handcuffs stink,” he explained. He concluded the post by talking about what he does when he interviews people for jobs at his organisation.

Read the full post here:

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has gathered more than 69,000 reactions. It has also received several comments. While many praised the boss, others shared that he should have spoken with the employee before taking the step.

“Respect,” wrote a LinkedIn user. “Great example of lifting others up and being part of a person’s growth. This former employee will remember you forever and repeat this,” posted another.

“Total violation of privacy,” argued a third. “Talk about over stepping your position. If this employee did not ask for a reference you need to stay out of his business,” reads a part of a comment by another.

While replying to one of the comments, Meyer wrote that the employee landed the job.

“If I was the potential employer I'd be suspicious. Sounds like you're trying to get rid of him,” posted a LinkedIn user. In reply, he shared, “You raise a good point. As I've mentioned in previous comments, I of course did it in a way that the employer believed I was being sincere. Proof- he got the job within an hour.”

What are your thoughts on this?

