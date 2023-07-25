Boss revokes employee’s WFH status, threatens to fire them

There are some employees who have the option to work from home (WFH) when they are unwell or unable to attend office physically. This Reddit user claimed that they were doing just that after being sick. However, their boss revoked their WFH status and also threatened to fire them. They also added that the way they are being treated after rejoining the office is making them feel “worthless”.

What do you think about the Reddit users WFH-related post? (representational image). (Unsplash/@craftedbygc)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My boss revoked my work from home day and told me to hurry up and find a new job,” the Reddit user wrote as the title of their post. In the next few lines, they explained their ordeal.

Also Read: Company fires top performer to teach a lesson to employees

“So I came back to the office for the first time in a week after being sick. I take care of a couple emails and then my boss emails me and says he wants to have a meeting. We get into this meeting and he begins tearing into me about me not being able to do the simplest of tasks even though I’ve been busting my a** doing all of my reports and any extra tasks he’s thrown at me. He told me I can no longer work from home because I need to be able to ‘learn more from the office environment’ and that I need to speed up the process of finding a new job because I’m one write up away from being fired,” they wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They then added how this entire situation is making them feel “defeated” and “constantly stressed”. “I’m tired of being a punching bag. I have an interview today and I really hope that I get this position because I am tired of feeling like I am in hell,” they wrote and concluded the post:

Take a look at the Reddit user's entire post about their challenges at work below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared about 16 hours ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 5,800 upvotes and the numbers are increasing. People took to the comments section to share their opinions about the original poster’s situation.

What did Reddit users say about the boss revoking their employee’s work from home status?

“You’ve got this, that boss doesn’t deserve you,” posted a Reddit user. To which, the original poster replied, “I just feel like my spirit is completely broken. I don’t have the motivation or the desire to do anything anymore for fear I’m going to be told I’m stupid or that my work isn’t good enough. My time away being sick was the best I’ve felt in months ironically enough and it was because I was away from this place.” Another added, “To be blunt, you're in an abusive relationship with your boss.” A third joined, “No one has the right to treat you like that.” A fourth wrote, “It's typical Boss gaslighting, negging and undermining to break your morale and spirit. Same thing happened to me, and when I left, I had this huge sense of relief, and like a weight was off my shoulders. I do hope you leave and go to another place of employment. I also highly recommend therapy following leaving to help with coping from what your boss put you through.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON