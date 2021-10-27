Boss rewards each employee with free first class flight tickets, $10,000. Watch how they react

A wonderful video featuring Sara Blakely, chief executive and founder of the shapewear company Spanx, rewarding each of her employees with wonderful gifts was shared online. She did so to celebrate 21 years of success. There is a chance that the video will leave you smiling.

Blakely took to Instagram to share the clip. In the caption she also explained the reason behind the gifts with include two first class flight tickets and $10,000 cash to each of her employees.

“Behind the scenes @spanx telling the employees (some live and some on Zoom) about the sale and partnership with Blackstone. It was an emotional announcement filled with happy tears acknowledging how far we’ve come. And then the tears really started to flow when I surprised everybody with 2 first class @delta plane tickets to anywhere in the world and $10,000 cash to spend on the trip. I really want every employee to celebrate this moment in their own way and create a memory that will last them a lifetime! Cheers to 21 years of magic and many more to come,” she wrote.

The video opens with Blakely expressing her feelings and ends with the employees’ reacting to the wonderful surprise.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

Since being posted four days ago, the share has gathered more than 9.5 lakh views. It has also accumulated various appreciative comments from people.

“Leading with intuition and kindness and humanness, humor and strength,” wrote an Instagram user. “You are amazing,” expressed another. “I love all of this so much,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this gesture and the video?

