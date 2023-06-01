Boss snaps at employee for resigning, expected them to work 'forever'

Numerous individuals encounter various hurdles within their professional environments, and some even share their experiences on social media. Such posts frequently attract significant attention and go viral, just like this share on Reddit that recounts a story of a boss who expected an employee to work for them 'forever.'

A Reddit user shared they quit their job after boss yelled at them for asking a raise.(Reddit/@aryawitner)

In a post by Reddit user @aryawitner, they explain that in March 2023, they asked their boss for a raise. However, instead of providing an explanation for why a raise wouldn't be possible, the boss called and shouted at them. Following this incident, the individual began searching for a new job and eventually found one.

They further wrote, "I told my boss on May 12 that I had a job offer, but hadn't made up my mind, expecting that he'd at least make me an offer to stay or ask what it would take for me to stay. He just never brought it up, so I told him on May 19 that I was finishing up and my last day is June 9. He and his wife are weeks into their massive hissy fit about me leaving. Part of my punishment for leaving for more money is that he has since given me more money. Then to top it off, he tells me that when they hired me a year ago they expected me to work there until either retirement or the company went out of business. I just kinda stared at him when he said that. Another punishment is he doesn't want to talk to me anymore, so instead of calling me 25x a day (no exaggeration) he calls me 2 or 3 times."

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been upvoted more than 18,000 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Honestly? After someone calls you to yell at your audacity to request more compensation. I would not stick around. You are just asking for more grief. Just rip the bandaid off and continue on." A second shared, "Sounds like a win-win for OP. Now he doesn’t have to talk to him anymore." "I had no idea toddlers can open companies," joked a third.

