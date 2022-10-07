Boy bakes cookies to welcome newborn sister to the family. Watch sweet viral video

A little boy is winning people’s hearts after a video of his sweet gesture towards his mom and newborn sister was posted online. The video shows the little one baking cookies not just to welcome his baby sister but for his mama too. The video is posted on the Instagram page of the kid named Oliver and is filled with various videos of him cooking new dishes under the guidance of his parents.

This particular video is shared with a sweet caption. “Snickerdoodles to welcome the new pumpkin to our patch!”, it reads. The video opens to show the kid preparing the dough for the cookies and eventually baking it for his mom. What makes the video even more fun to watch is his narrations while preparing and baking the dish.

Take a look at the sweet video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, it has gathered close to 3.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“‘Not to many cookies because we make cookies in moderation’ he has more self control than I do,” shared an Instagram user. “Two important things I’ve learned from this: Always sniff test your butter. Remember to kiss your cookie dough good night,” joked another. “As soon as he said I love you to the cookie dough, I immediately knew it was going to be the best cookie batch ever,” expressed a third. “Oh my goodness, this child warms my heart and brings me so much joy! His sweetness is just oozing through my screen!” wrote a fourth.

A video of Oliver with his newborn sister was also posted with a caption that read, “he wait is finally over. Chef Oliver became a big brother to a sister (as he predicted) this past week and he is over the moon! Safe to say his brotherly instincts were correct all along!”

The video received tons of love-filled comments from people. Just like this individual who wrote, “This is so precious. What a sweetheart, she is in good hands. Can’t wait to see them in the kitchen together one day!” Another person commented, “He is joyful and beautiful, what a loving big brother.”