Boy buys phone for cook using his prize money, Dinesh Karthik reacts

X user V. Balaji took to the microblogging platform to express the joy his son brought to him and his wife. Balaji shared that his son, through participating in weekend badminton tournaments, won a commendable ₹7,000. In a heartwarming gesture, the young boy used a portion of his earnings to purchase a mobile phone for their house help. Since this tweet was shared, it caught the attention of many, including cricketer Dinesh Karthik.

Dinesh Karthik said that the child made 'the world brighter with the joy of giving.'(ANI )

V. Balaji wrote, "Ankit has so far earned 7K by playing weekend tournaments. And today, he got our Cook Saroja a mobile phone for 2K from his winnings. She has been taking care of him since he was 6 months old. As parents @meerabalaji3107, and I couldn’t be happier." He also posted a picture of his son Ankit alongside Saroja.

Take a look at the video here:

After noticing the tweet, cricketer Dinesh Karthik reshared it and wrote, "Being a good human being is the first step towards being a successful one. Kudos to Ankit for such a thoughtful gesture and for making the world brighter with the joy of giving. Proud parents @cricketbalaji1 & @meerabalaji3107."

The tweet shared by Balaji was posted on December 13. Since being shared, it has gained more than three lakh views and over 4,700 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's what people are saying about the tweet:

An individual wrote, "What a beautiful child. Congratulations to you & Meera. You deserve to be proud."

A second posted, "The kid is going to go a long way. A big congratulations to the parents for instilling the right set of values."

A third added, "Wow, well done."

"The joy of the giver and receiver speaks the tons of blessings. This is what our culture teaches and helps us evolve into responsible and kind-hearted citizens. Best Wishes," commented a fourth.

