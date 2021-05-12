Home / Trending / Boy donates savings to buy cycle to Covid relief fund, Tamil Nadu CM gifts him one
The video shows Hariswarman riding his new bicycle gifted by Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 11:04 AM IST
The image shows the boy named Hariswarman.(Twitter/@mkstalin)

In a heartfelt gesture, a boy donated his saved up money to buy a new cycle to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s relief fund for Covid-19. In response to this heartening gesture the chief minister awarded him a brand new bicycle. The chief minister’s official Twitter handle posted a video about the gesture that has now received much applause from tweeple.

“A boy named Hariswarman donated the amount of money he had to buy a bicycle for himself to the Relief Fund for Covid-19 prevention. I was moved to hear the message. Such is the strength of Tamil Nadu! I bought a bicycle for the boy and greeted him on the phone,” reads the caption shared alongside the post when roughly translated from Tamil. The video shows Hariswarman riding his new bicycle gifted by the chief minister.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on May 9, the clip has garnered over two lakh views and much appreciation. People couldn’t stop lauding the boy’s kind and thoughtful gesture and showered the comments section with encouraging responses.

What are your thoughts on this post?

