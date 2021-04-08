Home / Trending / Boy offers pigeon water in a ladle, wholesome video is a treat to watch
Boy offers pigeon water in a ladle, wholesome video is a treat to watch

“Kindness & trust are co brothers. God bless the child,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.
The image shows the boy offering water to a pigeon.(Twitter/@Priyamvada22S)

Some videos on the Internet beautifully portrays the kind-hearted gestures shown by humans towards animals and birds. This video shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda is a perfect example of that category. Originally posted by Twitter user Priyamvada, the clip shows a boy helping out a pigeon. The video may fill your heart with joy.

“Kindness & trust are co brothers. God bless the child,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The recording shows the boy extending a ladle full of water from a balcony as the pigeon sits at a distance. As the video goes on, the boy manages to reach the bird with the ladle. The pigeon flutters its wings at first, then drinks it.

Shared on April 7, the clip has garnered over 34,100 views and tons of comments. While some lauded the boy’s kindness, others pointed out how true Nanda’s words were.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

