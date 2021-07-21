Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Boy puts his arm in the air to show his ‘muscles’, people react. Watch cute clip
trending

Boy puts his arm in the air to show his ‘muscles’, people react. Watch cute clip

This is amazing!! Love this so much,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 21, 2021 09:24 AM IST
The image shows the boy showing his ‘muscles’.(Instagram/@milestones_pediatrics)

Have you ever seen those videos involving strangers that are absolutely wholesome to watch? This video involving a boy and a restaurant full of people is one such clip. There is a chance that the clip will leave you with a wide smile on your face.

Originally shared last month on the official Instagram page of a therapy team called Milestones Pediatrics, the video is now being re-shared by many.

The caption shared along with the original post explains that the little boy is named Liam and he was in a restaurant when he decided to ‘show his muscle.’ The post also explains how a few people started cheering for him and soon the whole restaurant joined in, including the chefs and bartenders.

“Next thing we knew the entire restaurant was joining in every time Liam threw his hands up. This went on for about five minutes straight, including the chefs and bartenders coming out from the kitchen and behind the bar to join in, I think it’s the hardest we ever laughed,” reads a part of the caption shared.

Take a look at the video:

The video prompted people to share various kinds of appreciative comments. “This is amazing!! Love this so much,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awesomely cool,” shared another. “This is the cutest thing ever,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

trending

Wholesome clip of man pushing wheelchair-bound friend through water fountains may fill your heart with joy. Watch

PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 09:50 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

This elephant’s tantrums are making netizens giggle. Watch

Flood in China’s Zhengzhou city causes havoc, videos show scary situation

Tiny puppy stole his favourite toy. So big dog pulled off this smart move. Watch

Skydivers bag world record for most high and low fives in a single dive. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Eid-al-Adha 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Eid-al-Adha
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Pegasus
India vs Sri Lanka
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP