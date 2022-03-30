Boy suffering from leukaemia gets new wagon. His reaction will melt your heart

It is often said that one should always count their blessings and be grateful for everything as life is all about the little moments. If you are having a bad day, this three-year-old kid’s reaction, who is fighting relapsed leukaemia, on getting a wagon will surely uplift your mood. In a video posted on Instagram by the page Little Wishes, the boy is seen riding the wagon to the hospital helipad and it is really heartwarming to watch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted seven days ago and it has got over 21,000 views so far. In the beginning of the video, the boy named Mannon is seen lying in his hospital bed. “If you are having a bad day, you need to see this reaction,” says the text on the video. “He wished for his own wagon,” the text further reads. When the boy is informed about his new gift, his eyes light up as he sits up on the bed and can’t control his excitement. The video will definitely melt your heart.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I am crying…Happy tears! My son was in that exact room in 2018!! Praying he beats this relapse!!!” commented an Instagram user. “So sweet. Praying for you sweet boy,” said another. “Makes me smile,” said a third.

In another video, Mannon is seen riding his wagon to the hospital’s helipad. “Mannon was able to bust out of his room to the hospital helipad in his new wagon. He reminds us to appreciate the little things,” says the text on the video.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Beautiful!” commented an Instagram user. “Precious,” said another.

What do you think about this boy’s sweet reaction on getting a new wagon?