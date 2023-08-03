Boys save terrified dog from drain ledge, heartwarming video goes viral

A video of two boys going above and beyond to rescue a street dog has left a profound impact on people’s hearts. It shows how the boys fearlessly helped the distressed canine, risking their lives to ensure its safety.

Boys carefully lift the frightened street dog to safety. (Instagram/@arya_vamshi17)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Super heroes. Every parent should guide kids how to treat voiceless animals,” reads the caption of the video shared by video creator Dhanalu Vamshi.

In the heartwarming video, the two boys are seen wading through drain water to reach the frightened dog huddled on a narrow ledge. With incredible care and determination, they manage to lift and bring it back with them.

Watch the rescue of the dog below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared on May 3 on Instagram, the video has garnered over 7.2 million views and more than 1.3 million likes. The share has also prompted many to express their thoughts in the comments section, including one from singer Neha Bhasin. Bhasin reacted to this cute video and wrote, “Haye pyare bache (Oh lovely children). God bless you.”

Check out how others reacted to this video here:

“Two kids with a golden heart,” posted an individual. Another shared, “The kids too were in danger, still they managed to save the dog.”

“They are not rich, but they have golden hearts,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Give them a reward.”

“Very good,” lauded a fifth. A sixth wrote, “May these kids achieve wonders in their lives . Respect.” Many even dropped heart and clapping emoticons in the comments section.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON