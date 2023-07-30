Brain Teaser: A crab is hiding in this poppy field. Can you find it?

Solving puzzles and brain teasers is a popular pastime of many, and the feeling of accomplishment when solving them is truly rewarding. That’s why the internet is filled with various types of puzzles that people enjoy. And if you’re looking for one right away to spend your Sunday right, we have a brain teaser that will do the trick. The brain teaser challenges people to find a crab hiding in a poppy field. Sounds simple enough, right? Well, it’s not that easy and might even leave you scratching your head. Brain Teaser: Can you find a crab in this picture?(Facebook/Gergely Dudás)

“Can you find a crab?” wrote Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf, on Facebook. The brain teaser shows a poppy field. A crab is hidden in plain sight. Are you ready to dive deep into the challenge and find it? Go ahead and give it a shot!

Take a look at this brain teaser below and find the hidden crab:

The brain teaser was shared on Facebook three days ago and has since left people perplexed. The share has accumulated close to 500 reactions on the meta-owned platform and over 60 shares. While many shared that they quickly spotted the crab inside the poppy field, others said it took a little longer.

Check out how people reacted to this interesting brain teaser:

“Love it! Please add a few more crabs to find! This visual is stunning. Thank you,” expressed a Facebook user. Another added, “Found the crab. Very cute. I do love these puzzles.” A third commented, “After looking at the poppies, I was really glad that there was only one crab to find. Almost immediately afterward, I spotted it!” “WOW! I enlarged the picture at the right place and there it was. So not even 1 second. That’s got to be an all time record for me. Haha,” posted a fourth. A fifth shared, “Found it! Who else looked for more as these puzzles usually have more to find? Just me?” “This one took a little longer, but it’s right there next to the red flower!” joined a sixth.

Have you tried finding the crab in this brain teaser yet? Were you able to find the crab? If yes, you deserve a round of applause. For others looking for a solution, the below picture might be of help.

Brain Teaser: The image highlights the crab in the poppy field. (Gergely Dudás)

Earlier, the artist shared a brain teaser online. He challenged his Facebook followers to spot three pandas that were wearing sunglasses. While the challenge seemed easy initially, it boggled people left and right.

