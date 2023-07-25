Brain Teaser: Find 3 pandas without sunglasses. Your time starts now...

Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf on social media, often shares brain teasers with his followers. And almost all of them are mind-bending, and it is nearly impossible to solve them without having a look at the hints in the comments section or at the solution. Case in point, this particular brain teaser that features pandas wearing cool sunglasses. However, a few of them have ditched their shades. The challenge lies in spotting them all. Are you ready to stare at your screen for quite some time to crack this tricky puzzle? Brain Teaser: Can you spot 3 pandas without shades?(Facebook/Gergely Dudás - Dudolf)

“Three pandas don’t wear sunglasses. Can you find them?” reads the caption of the brain teaser shared on Facebook. The black-and-white brain teaser features pandas hanging out together. All of them are wearing sunglasses except three of them. Can you spot them? Well, your time starts now...

Take a look at the brain teaser featuring the pandas right here:

The brain teaser was shared a few hours ago on Facebook. Since being shared, it has collected over 850 reactions. The puzzling brain teaser has also been reshared more than 150 times and received scores of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this brain teaser on pandas:

An individual wrote, “I found two bow ties, a glass of beverage, a bottle of soda, a cowboy hat, a necktie, a peace sign panda and a waving panda...what was I looking for again? Thank you, Gergely! I love these.” “Already knew it would be an uphill challenge once I read the ‘question’. After staring for a while, I suddenly found two in quick succession! The third took a while more, but I’m glad I managed it,” expressed another. A third commented, “Found them and loved the panda with the coke.” “Ah, this one is super cute. I am always happy when you make a new one! Thank you for your art!” shared a fourth. A fifth added, “Found them! But my eyes! My eyes! This was so hard. I found them, though! Thank you,” posted a fifth.

Also Read| Use your reasoning skills to find the missing number

Congratulations to all those who successfully found all three pandas that are not wearing sunglasses in the brain teaser! For those who are still searching for the elusive animals, we are rooting for you. For others, the below image provides the solution.

Brain Teaser: Three pandas without shades are highlighted in this picture. (Gergely Dudás)

If you are looking for some more brain teasers to challenge your mind, why not try these shopping-inspired ones? These brain teasers require you to use your observation skills and find hidden items like sunglasses and shoes with polka dots.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON