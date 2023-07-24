4 shopping-inspired brain teasers to make Monday less boring

Are you feeling Monday blues? Do you need a little pick-me-up? If you nodded, why not try some shopping-inspired brain teasers to perk you up? Who knows, a good brain teaser can be just the thing you need right now. The brain teasers feature shopping areas, and you need to spot different items in each of them, like logos or sunglasses. Are you ready to give it a try? If yes, take a look at the brain teasers shared by Threadspy, a company that offers designer clothing, below. Brain Teaser: Can you find nine pairs of sunglasses in this pic?(Threadspy)

Brain Teaser: Find nine pairs of sunglasses hidden in plain sight

The picture shows a shopping area with a billing counter and a fitting room. The products sold are colourful tees and bottoms, but nine pairs of sunglasses are hidden in plain sight. If you want to take on the challenge of finding all of them, you’ll need to put on your thinking cap and really focus.

Brain Teaser: Nine pairs of sunglasses are hidden in this picture. Can you spot them quickly?(Threadspy)

If you were able to spot all of the sunglasses on your own, then you truly have the eyes of an eagle! We can offer a few hints for those who need a little help. Some of the sunglasses are on the racks, and a few are even lying on the floor. Don’t worry if you can’t find them all right away - we’ve provided a solution in the picture below to assist you.

Brain Teaser: Nine pairs of sunglasses are highlighted in this picture. (Threadspy)

Brain Teaser: Find five sets of twins in this image

The empty shopping area shown in the above brain teaser is now full of customers. The task is to look for five sets of twins lost during a shopping spree.

Brain Teaser: How quickly can you spot five sets of twins?(Threadspy)

Were you able to spot all five sets of twins in the image? If not, allow us to help. Try looking for pairs of people who look alike and are dressed in the same colour. Can you see them all now? If you’re still having trouble, don’t worry - we’ve provided a picture below highlighting all five sets of twins.

Brain Teaser: This image underscores five sets of twins. (Threadspy)

Brain Teaser: You are a puzzle master if you can spot ten logos

The brain teaser in question shows the Threadspy shopping area with fitting rooms, billing counters, etc. This time, you must spot all the ‘Threadspy’ logos cleverly hidden in plain sight. If you’re confident in your puzzle-solving skills, see if you can find all ten logos in just 10 seconds.

Brain Teaser: This image cleverly hides ten Threadspy logos. Can you spot them all?(Threadspy)

How many logos did you manage to spot? Five? Seven? If you’re having trouble spotting them, check the billing counter, fitting rooms, entrance, and exit for clues. Keep searching until you find all ten logos - you might need to take your time and look closely! If you’re still struggling, don’t worry - we have the solution below to help you out.

Brain Teaser: Ten Threadspy logos are highlighted in this image. (Threadspy)

Brain Teaser: You are hawk-eyed if you can spot 3 pesky polka-dot shoes

This particular brain teaser asks, “Can you spot the three polka dot shoes?” The picture shows colourful shoes kept on a display rack. It could take some concentration, but if you have a sharp vision, you will be able to find all the shoes with polka dots.

Brain Teaser: Spot three shoes with polka dots.(Threadspy)

Struggling to spot them all? Allow us to give you a helpful hint. The first polka dot shoe is kept on the third row from the top. Now, can you find the remaining two? We are rooting for those who are still on the hunt. For others, we are providing the solution below.

Brain Teaser: The picture shows three shoes with polka dots. (Threadspy)

