This brain teaser has more than 5 circles. Can you count them all?

Many of us stumble upon brain teasers while scrolling through our social media feeds and take a crack at solving them. Not just that, some of us even flock to the comments section to search for the correct answer or an explanation. And the feeling of satisfaction upon correctly solving a brain teaser cannot be described in words. Recently, a seemingly simple brain teaser was shared online, and it is since been making waves. It features a few circles on a pink background, and you need to count them all correctly. Brain Teaser: Can you count all the circles in this picture and prove your puzzle prowess?(Twitter/@suryanandannet)

The brain teaser was shared on Twitter by Prashant Sahu. He is the CEO of Suryanandan.net - a website hosting company. Alongside the brain teaser, he posed a question for puzzle enthusiasts, “Kitna circles hai (how many circles are there)?” in the caption. The brain teaser features a few circles on a pink background, and you need to count the number of circles. There are four options, and no, the answer is not 5. In fact, there are more than five circles in the brain teaser. Can you count them all?

Take a look at the brain teaser shared on the micro-blogging site here:

Since being shared on July 17, the brain teaser has accumulated over 20,400 views, and the numbers are still increasing. The fascinating brain teaser has prompted many to drop their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the intriguing brain teaser here:

“9 circles and one dot,” posted an individual. “Seriously I had to search the web,” joked another. A third wrote, “Only 9, as per your options.” “5 black circles and 4 pink circles. Total 9 circles,” expressed a fourth. The comments section is replete with the number ‘9’. What do you think about this brain teaser? How many circles were you able to count in this brain teaser without looking at the comments?

