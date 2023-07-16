Brain Teaser: A bunny is hidden among the sea of cats? Can you find it?

Brain teasers engage and entertain individuals while encouraging them to think outside the box. They come in various forms, such as puzzles, maths problems, and more. And if you love solving them and are searching for a brain teaser, then this picture might help. This particular picture presents a brain teaser with a simple question: Where is the bunny? All you need to do is to spot a bunny among a sea of cats. Will you be able to find the elusive bunny? Brain Teaser: Can you find a bunny hidden in plain sight among cats?(Facebook/@thedudolf)

The brain teaser was posted on Facebook by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás. The artist also goes by Dudolf on social media. The brain teaser shows white, Maltese and ginger cats. And you need to spot a bunny. While doing this, you will also find mice and a green-coloured cat.

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

Were you able to find the bunny among the cats? If yes, how quickly? Since being posted on July 6, the brain teaser has accumulated over 360 reactions and a plethora of comments on Facebook.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral brain teaser involving cats and a bunny:

“I can’t find the bunny but I found 9 mice and 1 green devil cat. I guess the devil cat cast a spell so that I can’t see the bunny. That’s why it’s there right?” posted a Facebook user. Another added, “Didn’t find the bunny but I did find 6 mice. Does that count? Hahaha! Have a good day….” “Found it! And I found some mice too,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Found it! Next time maybe 2 bunnies?” “It jumped right at me. No chance to get lost in the sea of cats,” shared a fifth. What are your thoughts on this brain teaser involving a bunny and cats?

Earlier, the same artist posted a challenge on Facebook for puzzle enthusiasts. The challenge was to find three bananas hidden in plain sight among Pikachus. The similarity in colour between the two left people scratching their heads. Do you think you can find the hidden fruits without looking at the answer?

