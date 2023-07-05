Brain Teaser: Can you figure out which balloon this kid is holding?

Brain teasers come in varying difficulty levels, some being easily solvable and others challenging our minds for minutes. However, regardless of their complexity, one thing that remains constant is that they provide a sense of accomplishment when we crack them. This is why brain teasers often go viral on social media. Case in point, this brain teaser that asks a simple question: ‘Which balloon is the kid holding?’ Brain Teaser: Which balloon is the kid holding?(Instagram/@opticalillusionss)

“Which colour?” reads the caption of the brain teaser shared on Instagram page Optical Illusions. The brain teaser shows a picture of a kid holding a balloon. And you need to figure out which one he’s holding. The challenge is not as easy as you think and might leave you scratching your head. Are you ready to put your thinking cap on?

Take a look at the brain teaser that shows a kid holding a balloon below:

Which balloon do you think this kid is holding? When Instagram users were presented with this brain teaser, their opinions differed. A few assert that it is the ‘blue’ balloon, while others argue for the ‘yellow’ or ‘green’ one.

Here’s how some others reacted to this mind-bending brain teaser:

An Instagram user wrote, “The answer is looking right at you. If you are observational.” “I would have said all of them... why are the other balloons not floating away,” added another with a laughing emoticon. A third commented, “It is yellow. Just keep a measuring straight tape or scale and only Yellow will align. Without the scale, the brain plays tricks on you.”

“The correct answer is the yellow balloon at the far left corner of the picture. This illusion is called the Poggendorff illusion. The idea in this puzzle is to draw oblique lines and then hide these lines with another object so that the lines appear to be misaligned. One way you can solve this problem is to hide the obstructions with your index finger and observe the space between the balloon and the thread. Here you can easily observe the trajectory of the thread from the kid’s hand,” explained a fourth.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online. ...view detail