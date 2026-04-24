Brain teaser: Can this tricky puzzle really predict your thoughts? Internet says yes

Brain teasers have long fascinated people by challenging logic and making them question how their minds work. Social media has only amplified that curiosity, with puzzles and riddles often going viral as users rush to test them on friends and family. Now, one such brain teaser has grabbed Instagram users’ attention and sparked widespread reactions online.

A brain teaser left social media users surprised after its viral number trick led many to the same result.(Gemini AI generated)

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(Also read: Brain Teaser: Can you spot the total number of triangles? Only 1 in 10 people get it right)

The viral post, shared on Instagram by a user named Scotty, features a sequence of images with handwritten instructions that guide viewers through a seemingly random maths exercise before leading them to a surprising conclusion.

The handwritten text in the post reads: "Think of any number between 1–10. Multiply that number by 2, now add 8, now divide by 2, and now take your original number and subtract it from your current number. Now turn whatever number you have into a letter: 1 is A, 2 is B, 3 is C, 4 is D, 5 is E, and 6 is F. Think of a country that starts with that letter. Now go to the next letter, for example, if you had B go to C, if you had D go to E, or if you had E go to F, and think of any animal, big or small, that starts with that next letter. Finally, think of the colour of that animal. There’s no grey elephants in Denmark."

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The trick works because the maths equation almost always leads participants to the number four. That corresponds to the letter D, prompting many people to think of Denmark as the country. Moving to the next letter, E, often leads people to think of elephant. The final step results in many choosing the colour grey.

(Also read: Brain teaser: Crack this mind-twisting puzzle to earn the title of certified genius)

Scotty captioned the post: "Someone showed me this trick when I was a kid, I still remember it see if works on you. Check your math and dont make a big deal its a kids trick for fun. Dont read the comments first."

Internet reacts

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The post quickly drew reactions from users who were shocked at getting the same answer. "Why did I actually think of Denmark?" wrote one user. Another commented, “Grey elephant was exactly what I got. This is scary.” "I checked the maths twice and still ended up there," said another. One user added, “I thought I was being original but apparently not.” Another wrote, “This messed with my brain for a minute.” "Okay, that was way too accurate," read another comment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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