Brain teasers have long fascinated people by challenging logic and making them question how their minds work. Social media has only amplified that curiosity, with puzzles and riddles often going viral as users rush to test them on friends and family. Now, one such brain teaser has grabbed Instagram users’ attention and sparked widespread reactions online. A brain teaser left social media users surprised after its viral number trick led many to the same result. (Gemini AI generated)

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The viral post, shared on Instagram by a user named Scotty, features a sequence of images with handwritten instructions that guide viewers through a seemingly random maths exercise before leading them to a surprising conclusion.

The handwritten text in the post reads: "Think of any number between 1–10. Multiply that number by 2, now add 8, now divide by 2, and now take your original number and subtract it from your current number. Now turn whatever number you have into a letter: 1 is A, 2 is B, 3 is C, 4 is D, 5 is E, and 6 is F. Think of a country that starts with that letter. Now go to the next letter, for example, if you had B go to C, if you had D go to E, or if you had E go to F, and think of any animal, big or small, that starts with that next letter. Finally, think of the colour of that animal. There’s no grey elephants in Denmark."

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