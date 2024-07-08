Brain teaser: Can you figure out Alex's route in the Museum of Stubbornness with these 4 clues?

Brain teasers are fun to solve and if you agree with that statement, here is a puzzle that will leave you entertained. With this, you get the chance to help Alex navigate through the Museum of Stubbornness in his own way. Are you excited to crack the quiz? Brain teaser: Can you retrace Alex's route? (Reddit/@EndersGame_Reviewer)

“Museum Tour. On a visit to the Museum of Stubbornness, Alex picks up a guided audio tour that leads visitors through the rooms in a prescribed order. In the spirit of the museum, Alex decides to pick his own route. Both the official route and Alex's route go through every room once, with no backtracking and no rooms skipped. Using the clues below, reconstruct both routes on the map (north is at the top of the map),” reads a part of the brain teaser. That’s not all, the viral puzzle comes with four clues that will help you retrace Alex’s path.

Are you up for the challenge?

What did Reddit users have to say about this puzzle?

“Alex is the red path, the official route is green: numbers written in those colours demonstrate that he and the official tour are never in the same room for the same position,” posted a Reddit user. Another added, “This is not correct. It fails in 2 places (Alex 4-5 is sequential with Official 8-9, and Alex 6-7 is sequential with Official 4-5). Alex's route is correct. The official route should be (using your numbering) 1-2-3-4-9-5-6-7-8-10-11. Then at no point is Alex's route sequentially the same as the Official route.”

A third commented, “You could argue that the two routes are the same but done in different directions - it never specifies that they don't do that, and because there's an even number of rooms they're never in the same room at one time. The other clues also check out in this scenario, too.”

While a fourth joked, “Alex uses a pickaxe to mine through the wall,” a fifth wrote, “Based on the solutions posted here and the general agreed upon path of Alex, does anyone else think Alex’s path makes way more sense than the guided tours?”

What are your thoughts about this brain teaser? Did you get the answer on the first try?