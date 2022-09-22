Brain Teaser: Can you find all three coconuts hidden amongst bears?

Solving brain teasers are the best way to test your cognitive abilities while keeping yourself entertained in your spare time. And if you are looking for a fun brain teaser, here's one that will keep you hooked for quite some time. This brain teaser has several bears of different shades and sizes, and you need to find three coconuts hidden among them in plain sight.

The brain teaser was shared on Instagram by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás. He also goes by Dudolf and has more than 46,500 followers on the meta-owned platform. "Can you find three coconuts?" wrote Gergely Dudás while sharing the brain teaser on Instagram. He also posted two bears and a coconut emoticon, along with hashtags #seekandfind, #brainteaser and #GergelyDudás. The image has bears of various colours, some of whom can be seen sporting bows and ties. One can even be seen wearing a scarf around its neck, and another dons a black hat.

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

The brain teaser was posted on May 17 and has since received close to 2,000 likes and numerous comments."Got it! Your works are such smiley treats, like that bear. Thank you," commented an individual. "Found them... This one took me close to 2 minutes," posted another. "They are so similar," wrote a third with laughing emoticons. "Everything looks like coconut," shared a fourth with laughing emoticons.

For those who cannot find coconuts hidden among bears, here's an image that will help you spot them.

The image highlights three coconuts hidden among bears. (Gergely Dudás)

Did you manage to spot all three coconuts among bears by yourself? If yes, how quickly? The artist previously posted a challenge on Facebook where one needs to spot a queen bee hidden among the vast sea of bees.