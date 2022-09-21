A queen bee is hidden in this brain teaser. Can you spot her quickly?

Most of us love solving brain teasers in our leisure time as they not only urge us to think out of the box but also keep us entertained. Just like this brain teaser that was recently posted online. It has several bees, and you need to find a queen bee concealed in it.

The intriguing brain teaser was posted on Facebook by the Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf. "Can You spot the queen bee?" wrote Dudás while sharing the fun brain teaser. The brain teaser has a vast sea of bees, with some of them donning caps and hats, bows, and sunglasses, but you need to find the bee with the crown.

Take a look at the brain teaser below:

The brain teaser was shared on August 4, and it has since received more than 200 reactions on Facebook, several comments and shares.

"As always, thanks for the FUN!" wrote an individual on Facebook. "Hah, she was so well blended in I had to check the solution pic to see if I was right. Great as always!!" commented another Facebook user. "Found her, thanks Gergely Dudás - Dudolf for another great puzzle," expressed a third. "Sneaky. Love the sunglasses," posted a fourth.

For those unable to spot the queen bee in this brain teaser, the below image will help you spot her.

The image highlights the queen bee donning the crown. (Gergely Dudás)

Were you able to spot the queen bee all by yourself? How much time did it take you to do so? For those who were able to find her without looking at the solution, here's another brain teaser that might intrigue you. The brain teaser in question challenges people to find three loaves of bread hidden among the corgi dogs.