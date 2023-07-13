Brain Teaser: Can you find three elusive bananas among Pikachus?

The latest brain teaser created by Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás, who is also known as Dudolf, is giving a hard time to puzzle enthusiasts. Despite its seemingly simple objective of finding hidden bananas amidst a sea of adorable Pikachus, the similarity in colour between the two makes it a true head-scratcher. Only those with eagle eyes can find three bananas in this brain teaser that is boggling people left and right.

Also Read| This optical illusion art will make you question reality

Brain Teaser: Can you find three hidden bananas among Pikachus?(Facebook/@thedudolf)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Can You find 3 bananas among the Pikachus?” reads the caption of the brain teaser shared on Facebook. The brain teaser shows Pikachus having a great time, enjoying each other’s company, wearing colourful hats, and even listening to music. From the smallest of babies to the wisest of elders, there’s a Pikachu for everyone. And yet, hidden in plain sight among these lovable creatures are bananas waiting to be discovered. Are you ready to dive deep into the world of Pikachus and find elusive bananas?

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The brain teaser was shared a day ago on Facebook. It has since accumulated over 600 reactions and still counting. The intriguing brain teaser has also received close to 200 reshares and a plethora of comments from Facebook users.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral brain teaser:

“Haven’t found a single one but every time I go back to look I find another Pikachu doing something I hadn’t noticed before, lol,” posted a Facebook user. Another added, “I’ve only found two so far, now I have to wait to find the third one until my eyes go back to normal, lol.”

“So cute!! I found the first one and then sort of forgot I was supposed to be looking for bananas, but I managed to find them all in the end. Love the different Pokemon in the picture. I especially like the expression of the squirted Pikachu,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Oh my gosh by far the hardest one yet! And it’s not their ears. People, don’t be fooled by their banana looking ears.” “I only found 2 and had to watch the video for the third one. Was really hard!” remarked a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on this brain teaser? Did you manage to locate three bananas among a sea of Pikachus? If not, don’t worry. You’re not alone - many people have had to resort to the solution.

Here are three elusive bananas among over 200 Pikachus:

Brain Teaser: Three bananas are highlighted among Pikachus. (Gergely Dudás)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, a brain teaser that went viral on Twitter challenged people to divide two apples equally among three people. What’s more, you have to do that with just one stroke of a knife. Tricky, isn’t it? Well, many Twitter users echoed similar sentiments when presented with this brain teaser.

Also Read| Test your detective skills by spotting the killer in this puzzle

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail