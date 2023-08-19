Can you help this detective fox find the stolen diamonds?

A fun comic shared on Reddit has left people entertained as it challenges them to solve a mystery. The animated drawing shows a cat server serving iced tea to guests at a tropical resort. The puzzle is to find where the server had hidden a few diamonds that she stole from a museum.

Where are the diamonds hidden? How quickly can you find them? (Reddit/@slylockbot)

The image is posted along with a descriptive caption that explains the backstory and also what the netizens have to do. “After stealing diamonds from a Paris Museum, Cassandra Cat fled to an exclusive tropical resort. When Slylock Fox found her, the felonious feline was posing as a server about to deliver the stolen jewels to a buyer. How did Slylock know which glass the diamonds were hidden in?” reads the caption posted alongside.

Take a look at this picture to see how quickly you can solve the puzzle?

Though the post was shared about a year ago, it is still attracting attention of Redditors. Did you manage to solve the puzzle? If you are still wrecking your brain, then these comments by some of the Redditors can help you.

What did Reddit users say about this diamond-related puzzle?

“Ice floats,” posted a Reddit user. “I used to get so stumped by these as a kid,” added another. “I always wanted to be the smart one. The answers are always, well duh! But I still couldn't get them,” joined a third. “Wow this is a blast from the past for me!I haven’t seen one of these comics in like 15 years. Back when my parents got the Sunday paper and it was with the comics,” shared a fourth. “Because ice is supposed to float,” wrote a fifth.

